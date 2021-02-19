RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.8%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 37,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 989,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

