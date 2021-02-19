RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Raised to $3.50

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 28.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Shares of RES stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. RPC has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in RPC by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 122,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 88,099 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

