Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.97.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.01 on Wednesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$13.90 and a 52 week high of C$23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

