Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$10.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

