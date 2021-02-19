Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €195.00 Price Target

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €195.00 ($229.41) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €194.86 ($229.25) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €184.86. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

