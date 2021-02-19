Roth Capital Trims InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Target Price to $11.50

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
INM opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.43.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
