Roth Capital Trims InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Target Price to $11.50

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INM opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

