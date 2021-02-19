Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,335,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.85. The firm has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.