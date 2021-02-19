Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 363.08 ($4.74).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of RR traded down GBX 8.96 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 93.34 ($1.22). 52,151,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 678.40 ($8.86). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.67. The company has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 1,062 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £977.04 ($1,276.51).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

