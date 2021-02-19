Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $500.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.70.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $452.99 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -539.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Roku by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

