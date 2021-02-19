Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $16.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $184.82.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

