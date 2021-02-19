Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.
Shares of Rogers stock traded up $16.27 on Friday, reaching $186.69. 5,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $184.82.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.
