Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $16.27 on Friday, reaching $186.69. 5,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.25 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $184.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

