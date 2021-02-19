Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Announces $0.25 None Dividend

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROFO opened at $9.75 on Friday. Rockford has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61.
Rockford Company Profile
