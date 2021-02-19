Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Announces $0.25 None Dividend

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROFO opened at $9.75 on Friday. Rockford has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61.

Get Rockford alerts:

Rockford Company Profile

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.