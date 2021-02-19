Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.