Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Director Sells C$34,478.40 in Stock

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Director Christian. A. Marti sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$34,478.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$248,662.40.

RBX stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.52. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,455. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. Robex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.86 million for the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

