RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Shares Up 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79. 1,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.57% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

