River & Mercantile LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

River & Mercantile LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 209,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,728. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.36.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

