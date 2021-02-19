Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

