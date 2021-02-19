Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 237,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,327. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

