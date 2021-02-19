Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 288.63 on April 15th

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,273 ($81.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,879.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,124.67. The stock has a market cap of £78.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

