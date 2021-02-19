Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 288.63 on April 15th

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,273 ($81.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,879.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,124.67. The stock has a market cap of £78.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15.
In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
