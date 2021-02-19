Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

