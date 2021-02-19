Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 6,235 ($81.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,879.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,124.67. The company has a market cap of £77.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.