RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $475.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $423.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 43.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

