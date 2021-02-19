Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.95. 5,221,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,492,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $159.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ring Energy by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

