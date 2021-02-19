Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Shares Up 8.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $45.66 and last traded at $45.10. 2,062,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 903,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

RXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

