Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $18.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

