ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 32,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,708. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

