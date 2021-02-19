Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.84 for the period.

RPAI opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.89.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.