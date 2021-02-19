Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.84 for the period.
RPAI opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
Featured Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.