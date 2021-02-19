Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 39,509 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,509 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. 9,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.