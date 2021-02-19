Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 516,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,527,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 558,769 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. 15,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,385. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

