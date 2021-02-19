Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $86.83 Million Stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 9,347.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889,173 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF makes up about 4.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 9.46% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $86,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

DIAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 281,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.