Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.70.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.