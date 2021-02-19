Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,925,000 after acquiring an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,298,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.10. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

