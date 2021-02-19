Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 7,255 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. 51,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

