Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

CRK opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

