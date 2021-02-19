Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.74.

SEDG stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.08 and its 200-day moving average is $264.90. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

