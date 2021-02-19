Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

