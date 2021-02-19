RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $37,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $159.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

