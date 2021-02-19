Renaissance Capital Initiates Coverage on Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DTNOF stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.97.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.