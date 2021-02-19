Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.71 Million

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post $34.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.42 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $141.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.78 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $146.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In related news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,220 shares of company stock valued at $100,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.