Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,420. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

