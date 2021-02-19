Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

