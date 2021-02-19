Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 989,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $477.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $386.83 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

