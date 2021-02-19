Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $473.27. 25,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.83 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.54 and its 200 day moving average is $545.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.