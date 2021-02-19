Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $167.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

RBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE RBC opened at $129.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.74. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.