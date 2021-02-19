Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 614.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 614.13 ($8.02).

Several brokerages have commented on RDW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Redrow plc (RDW.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 550.14 ($7.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. Redrow plc has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Redrow plc (RDW.L)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow plc (RDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.