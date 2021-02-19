Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $75.00.

1/19/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,801 shares of company stock valued at $39,776,725. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

