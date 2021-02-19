RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

RE/MAX has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of RMAX opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

