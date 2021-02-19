RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,572 shares of company stock valued at $12,283,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $13,649,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,716,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.