Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$451.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.94. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

