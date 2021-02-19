Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

